Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
