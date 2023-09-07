Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.