The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.