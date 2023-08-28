The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
