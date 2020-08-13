Montgomery Sr., Mack Darrell

Mack Darrell Montgomery Sr., 58 of Willis, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Goldie Montgomery; and sister, Arlene M. Collins. He is survived by his wife, Sheree Montgomery; children, Matthew Montgomery and wife, Erin Yearout-Patton, AshleyLachell Young, Mack Montgomery Jr., and Arlene Montgomery; grandson, Malachi Montgomery; brother and sister-in-law, Colen "Monte" and Alice Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF Mid Atlantic Chapter), P.O. BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.