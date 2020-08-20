Clark, Nannie

Auguat 10, 1925 - August 19, 2020 MARION, Va. Nannie Elizabeth Clark, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor. Mrs. Clark was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late William Colley and Sarah Woods Colley and was preceded in death by her husband, George "June" Clark; her son, Sherman Clark; two daughters, Betty Powell and Barbara Jean Clark; sister, Flossie Colley; brothers, Charles, Henry, Ed, Bill, Tea and Fred Colley; son in law Everett Powell. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Bob Ramsey of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Tammy Ramsey, Michelle Reece and husband, David, Sandra Dunford and husband, Robert, Keith Powell, Robert Ramsey Jr.; daughter-in-law, Linda Clark of Dublin, Va.; sister-in-law, Wavie Colley; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Nannie Clark. Bradley's Funeral Home 938 North Main Street Marion, VA
