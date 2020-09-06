McClintock, David Burton

September 1, 1958 - September 3, 2020 David Burton McClintock, aged 62, passed away on September 3, 2020, of natural causes at home in Richlands, Virginia, under the loving care of his family. He was the son of John W. McClintock Jr., who survives, and Elizabeth Jayn Christie McClintock, who will be the first to greet him on the other side. In addition to his father, David is survived by brothers, J. Wesley McClintock III of Richlands, and Mike McClintock and wife, Fay, of Corbin, Kentucky, their children and grandchildren, Sam McClintock of Bel Air, Maryland, his children and grandchildren, Steve McClintock and husband, Mike Crosby, of Columbus, Ohio, and Pat McClintock and wife, Karen, of Richlands. Also surviving are David's sister, Chris McClintock of Richlands; and special cousin, Jane Smith, of Pounding Mill. David was a 1977 graduate of Richlands High School, where he especially enjoyed band, and received an Associate of Arts degree from Southwest Virginia Community College in 1985. David was a talented tinkerer and fixer of anything mechanical or electrical, and this talent provided his livelihood in Virginia and North Carolina, concluding with an 11-year career with the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, Department of Building Safety. David recently retired due to his illness but remembered all his co-workers fondly. In his spare time, when he wasn't acting as the family repairman and consultant, David was a friend to animals, always keeping the bird feeders full, and caring for his rescue kitties, eighteen year old What's Up, and Molly, found orphaned under a bush on the McClintock property and taken in by David seven years ago. David was a connoisseur of security systems and Fourth of July fireworks, and enjoyed decorating the exterior of the family property with beautiful light displays. The family will have a private memorial, and a private interment will follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of David Burton McClintock is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
