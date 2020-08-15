Litton Sr., Ronald "Ronnie" Anthony

Ronald "Ronnie" Anthony Litton Sr. August 17, 1963 - August 11, 2020 MARION, Va. Ronald "Ronnie" Anthony Litton Sr., age 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. Ronnie was born in Marion, Va. on August 17, 1963. He is preceded in death by his father, Jackie Wayne Litton Sr.; grandmothers, Lola A. Litton, Ocie Hinkley Hawley; aunt, Patty Denninson. Ronnie worked construction for many years. He was a free spirit that enjoyed being outdoors. Ronnie was extremely knowledgeable in all plants and trees. He loved beyond himself and would give his very last dime to anyone that was in need. Most of all, Ronnie will be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile. He is survived by his mother, Freida Jean Shupe of Marion; fiancé, Kimberly Breedlove of Marion; three sons, Anthony Litton Jr. of Abingdon, Kyle Rowe of W.Va., and Joshua Hayes of Rich Valley; step father, Michael Shupe of Chilhowie; brothers, Jackie Litton Jr. of Marion, Michael Litton of Marion, Randy Litton of Chilhowie, Steven Shupe of Marion, and Willie Shupe of Marion; sister, Debbie Williams and husband, Joey of Marion; special aunt, Marlene Cornette; five grandchildren; special friends, Vickie Bridgeman and Terry Hayden; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins to include special niece, Asia Litton. Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Civitan Park on Church St. in Marion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for expenses, P.O.Box 250, Chilhowie, VA, 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Litton Family. Bradley's Funeral Home
