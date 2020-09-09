Scott, Joann Tickle

Joann Tickle Scott, age 79, of Bland, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1941, in Bland, Va., the daughter of the late John Daniel and Ruby Morehead Tickle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Lee Scott. Joann attended the Byrnes Chapel Methodist Church, she enjoyed farming & was an avid Genealogists, having been active with the local Historical Society. She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Smith of Bland, Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Katie Stafford, of Bland, Va., and Jason and Meranda Stafford, of Bland, Va.; nine grandchildren, Sara, Brandie, Logan, Haili, Joe, Caleb, Katie, Chris, and Hanna; one great-granddaughter, Rebecca, and many extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bland Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hoges Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time. Although flowers will be appreciated, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Bland County Fire Department and or to the Bland County Rescue Squad. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservie.com. The Highland Bland Funeral Chapel in Bland, Va., is serving the Scott family.
