Moran, Richard Leon

Richard Leon Moran, 89, of Floyd, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Marie Bowman Moran; and his parents, Aubrey and Nannie DeHart Moran. He is survived by his sons, Bobby Moran and Dale Moran; grandson, Patrick Moran (Morgan); great-grandson, Daniel Moran; sister, Alma Yearout; brother-in-law, Edwin Bowman (Ann); nieces, Amy Lee, Annette Yearout, Janice Yearout-Patton, and Rebecca Eggleston; and special friends, Maude Hunter-Sloan and Larry Perkins. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor James Cockram officiating. The family received friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.