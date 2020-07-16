SUGAR GROVE, Va. William Webb Parsons Sr., age 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital. William was a proud veteran of U.S. Army, having served in Korea as a radio operator on DMV. He worked over 40 years as a truck driver for North America Van Line, retiring in 1999. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Ward Parsons. William is survived by his wife, Mary Hash Parsons; son, William "Randy" Parsons Jr.; sister-in-law, Virginia Parsons, all of Sugar Grove, Va.; and caretakers, Melody Myers and Margaret Lee. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Mausoleum with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 until 1:30 p.m., proceeding to Rose Lawn Mausoleum at 1:45 p.m. To share memories of William Webb Parsons, Sr. please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for William's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237, East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Jul 17
Visitation at Funeral Home
Friday, July 17, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 E. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
237 E. Main St.
Jul 17
Funeral Procession
Friday, July 17, 2020
1:45PM-2:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Jul 17
Graveside Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
2:00PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
4410 Lee Highway
