Jerry Edward Branscome, 61, of Willis, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mr. Branscome was born in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late George Edward and Mable Marie Spangler Branscome. Survivors include her siblings, Tommy and Jennifer Branscome of Willis, Phyllis Ann Alderman of Hillsville, Nelson Eugene and Sandra Branscome of Woodlawn, Amanda and Mike Duncan of Willis, and Mabel Elizabeth and Donnie Vaught of Maryland; special cousin, Arlis Branscome of Willis; several nieces and nephews; and many other cousins. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with the Rev. Howard Nester officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
