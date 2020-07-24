SALTVILLE, Va. Mary "Ruth" Snow, age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Ruth was a faithful member of the Chilhowie First Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Snow; daughter, Drema Barrett; son-in-law, Alfred "Tont" Osborne; parents, George "Bub" and Lula Coe Harris; and brothers, Alva, Ralph, and Billy Harris; Left to cherish her love and memories are her children, Brenda (John) Burrows, Dennis (Patty) Snow, and Rita (Steve) Frye; grandchildren, Lori (Chris) Perkins, Eric Snow, and Jordan Burrows and fiancé, Alex Barr; great-granddaughter, Toni Perkins; son-in-law, Mike Barrett; sister, Phyllis Taylor; and brothers, Charles, Robert, and George Harris. She is also survived by her family of the heart, Christine and Kay Harris, the Rev. Bob and Delaine Shupe, Heather McAllister Sullivan; her soul sisters, Dot Mathena, Patsy Rose, Bradley Osborne, and Mary "Mutt" Smith; and a host of loving family and friends to numerous to name but each had a special place in her heart. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Chilhowie First Church of God with the Rev. Bobby Dunn, the Rev. Rick Hayes, and the Rev. Matt Holman officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will be following the service at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor her for her many years of service and love of children by sending your memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or you can make an online donation at www.stjude.org. Words cannot express our thanks for the love and support shown to Mom and to us from Patty Hopkins, RN, an employee of Home Nursing Co., and a long time friend and a dedicated Christian Servant. A special thanks to each of you, her friends, for your visits, calls, and prayers. Your love and thoughtfulness made her days so much brighter. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary "Ruth" Snow family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Smyth County library trustees fire institution's director
-
VSP investigating fatal Monday night crash on Whitetop Road
-
Suspect in slaying arrested in Bland County days before body found
-
Their names in lights: Beale, Cantrell honored by School Board
-
New Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb hopes to push for diverse economy
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.