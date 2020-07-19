MARION, Va. Gracie LeAnn, aka Gracie Belle, Gracie Graham, Gracie Lou, Our Girl and most recent Magnolia, was born in Marion, Va., on August 16, 1999, on a beautiful sunny Monday. Little did we know that the sun wasn't the brightest thing that would shine that day. At 12:15, we welcomed our girl into our hearts and we fell in love with big blue eyes, chubby cheeks and the most beautiful smile. When I looked into her eyes, I saw my own and it took my breath away. On that day, Brian was promoted to big brother and fierce protector of this sweet, tiny girl. Our lives were forever changed and she was immediately her daddy's girl and my world. As a toddler Gracie became obsessed with babies and she was always feeding, diapering, dressing, strolling and rocking her babies while walking around in her dress up clothes and clip clop shoes. Fast forward five years and Gracie finally had her own real life baby, Garrett, whom she truly believed was all hers. Gracie loved Garrett so deeply and would run through the doors to get him as soon as she came home from school, smothering him with cuddles and kisses. Nothing made her happier. Three years later, Gracie's would become a big sister to Grady and once again would love, nurture and protect this tiny baby boy. At around the same time Gracie started her obsession with playing school and having her own classroom so she could teach her brothers, she even made herself a name tag. Gracie always said she wanted to become a teacher and over the years that never once changed, it was her dream and she was going to be a damn good one. Gracie started working at SEP when she was nine years old and continued to work there until this summer because of COVID. She put years of hard work and love into that program and made the lives of those children so much brighter, and she loved every single moment. Gracie had many amazing teachers/role models at MPS, MIS, MMS and MSHS, thank you all for believing in our girl, encouraging our girl and most importantly loving our girl. We never thought our painfully shy, Gracie would ever leave to go away to college and we were excited when she expressed interest in Emory and Henry. Everyone expected Gracie to go to Virginia Tech like her dad and brother, but she chose to forge her own path, in true Gracie fashion, and go to Emory and Henry. Emory accepted Gracie with open arms and enveloped her with such a strong sense of community and love that it made everyone there feel like family to both her and us. It was a perfect fit. Emory, you helped give our girl confidence and strength that we had never seen in her before, it was a beautiful transformation. Thank you for loving our precious Gracie. Gracie was beautiful, the perfect mix of class, cowboy boots and a southern drawl. She liked getting her nails done, but wasn't afraid to get them dirty five minutes later. Her work ethic was like no other, she would be the first to jump in and tackle anything. Most recently, learning to help her dad load/unload a boat. Gracie did so many things for people and never expected or wanted anything in return. She was quiet with her love and service, not doing it for any other reason other than she loved doing things to make people feel better, make them happy or to simply show her love. Gracie had the most beautiful heart and gave her love unconditionally and if you were the recipient of ityou were so very lucky. She was my morning sunrise, shark tooth hunting and sunset chasing girl. Gracie loved simple pleasures; she was happy sitting on the patio, listening to music, floating in the river and going for rides on backroads. She loved life and made the best of every single moment and always looked for the positive in every situation. She was our sunshine on the brightest and darkest days. Gracie knew her path and she wasn't going to let anyone stand in the way; Emory, master program, become a teacher, buy a farm, get married and have a familyshe would have been the best teacher, wife and most importantly, mother. Right now, our faith is wavering, but as we sat down and read her bible and the notes she made, we were quickly reminded of her beautiful steadfast faith. She loved her Jesus and I know more than anything she would be wanting us to hit our knees in prayer instead of anger and hurt. Gracie was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Herbert Widener; grandfathers, Ernest (Dink) Widener and Fred Dimit. Gracie is survived by her heartbroken parents, Steven and Brandy Dimit; brothers, protectors, and biggest fans, Brian Leaman (girlfriend, Skylar Dotson), Garrett and Grady Dimit; great-grandmother, Betty Widener; grandmothers, Ann (Billy) Hayden and Sheila Dimit; aunts and uncles, Belinda (Curtis) Pruitt, Benji (Amanda) Widener, Brooke, Hadley, and Maggie Salyer, Blair Hurst (Alec), and Emmett, Sandy (John) Gray, Scott (Analia) Dimit, Sharon (Steve) Nash; great uncles and aunts, Tyke (Shirley) Widener, Jerry (Kelly) Widener, Karen (Tommy) Reedy, Billy McAllister and Connie (Jimmy) Hayden; cousins, Cody McMahan (Kelsey), Kendahl (Johnny) Pruitt and Colton, Cash Pruitt, Gage Widener, Alison (Joseph) Vivi Powers, Stephanie Gray, Julie (Josh) White, Jackie and Will Nash, Roni (Rusty) Hunter and Kevan Lambert, Nicholas, Kyle, Jenny and Mandy Widener, Heather (Jamie) Hayden and Ainsley, Travis Widener, Crystal Sibert (Stephen) Keegan, Easton and Cora Sibert, Chris Hall. Gracie leaves behind so many hurting friends, Haylee, Macey, Elizabeth, Makinsey, Courtney, Margaret, Callee, Emma, Samantha, Shane, Lockie and so many, many more. She is also survived by her loving second family, John, Beth, Abby, Anna and Ava Kate Graham. Lastly, she is survived by her Emory and K-PHI family who she loved fiercely and was blue through and through. May we all have strength, beauty, and courage to get us through this devastating time. In Gracie's bible we found a bible verse in the front and want to share, "Everything on earth will perish, but I will establish my covenant with you." We ask that you please don't forget our girl, please say her name often, tell her stories, talk about her southern drawl, her goofy dance moves, but most of all please remember her smile, her laugh, those beautiful blue eyes, her sweet freckles, her heartour girl was perfect, please remember her this way. A sunset funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Fred Selfe Stadium at Emory & Henry College with the Rev. John Graham officiating. We ask that in lieu of flowers you send donations to Mountain View Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1722, Chilhowie, VA 24319, so we can set up a Gracie Dimit memorial scholarship at MSHS for a senior who is pursuing a degree in education at Emory and Henry. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Dimit Family.
