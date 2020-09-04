Walls, Edith "Shorty" Moore

Jananury 28, 1927 - Sepember 2, 2020 GLADE SPRING, Va. Edith "Shorty" Moore Walls, age 93, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father and loved ones on Wednesday September 2, 2020. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lyda Moore; husband, Elmer Walls; daughter, Frances Smith; sister, Doris Mullins; and brothers, Edgar and Ralph Moore. Edith attended Heavenly Hope Baptist Church in Chilhowie. She loved collecting dolls. She was full of life and possessed a joyful personality that will be missed dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Joann Allison; grandchildren, Benny Allison (Pam), Darrell Smith (Mary), Tammy Salyers (Fred), Kelly Allison, and Tim Smith (Kelly); several great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor James Walls officiating. Interment will follow at the Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Walls family. Bradley's Funeral Chapel
