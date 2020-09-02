Addison, Myrtle Louise

Myrtle Louise Addison, age 77, of Cripple Creek, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Tazewell Co., Va. on January 17, 1943, the daughter of the late James Oliver Steele and Mary Louise Osborne Steele. Myrtle was a very faithful member of the Crockett Tabernacle Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas James Addison Sr.; sisters, Nancy Lou Slate and Rita Colleen Reynolds. She is survived by her children, Tommy James Addison Jr. and wife, Cindy of Wytheville, Va., Evelyn Addison-Story and husband, Sean of Roanoke, Va., Earl Douglas Addison of Cripple Creek, Va.; grandchildren, Hunter Addison and wife, Claire, Michael Addison, Jordan Addison, Justin Addison, Jacob Addison and wife, Montana, and Sydney Addison-Bishop; great-grandchildren, Mackenna and Zoey; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Richard Collins and the Rev. Herman Cress officiating. Interment followed in Rosewood Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service or they may call at the home of Earl Addison at any time. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Addison family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
