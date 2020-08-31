Matney, Wilma Dean

02/07/1941 - 08/29/2020 Wilma Dean Matney, age 79, of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands. Born at Richlands, Va., she was the daughter of the late Vernie and Audry Cox Crawford. She was a graduate of Richlands High School. Wilma was a Charter Member of Gethsemane Baptist Church where she served as organist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denna Michelle Matney; a sister, Imma Jane Hale; and a brother, Bill Crawford. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Jay Carl (Don) Matney; one son, Don Michael Matney and wife, Cindy; three grandsons, William Joseph Swann II; Jack Carl Jessee and wife, Lexy; Bradley Whited and wife Kayla; great grandson, Jaxson Whited, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and church family also survive. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Gethsemane Baptist Church in Richlands where services will be conducted at 12 noon with Dr. Marc Brooks officiating. Entombment will follow in the Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Claypool Hill. Friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending are asked to follow recommended guidelines of masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2902 Clinch St., Richlands, VA 24641 or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Wilma Dean Matney is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.