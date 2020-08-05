Surface, Darrell Wayne

Darrell Wayne Surface, age 71, of Woodlawn, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. Darrell was born on February 20, 1949, in Fayetteville, West Virginia, to the late Rev. V. Paul Surface and Beatrice Theadore Brown Surface. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Surface; one daughter, Jenna Surface Henley; two sons, Kelvin Wayne Surface and Melvin Lee Surface; grandchildren, Katrina Butler, Anthony Davidson, Dereck Surface, Jeremy Davidson and Cyera Davidson; great-grandchildren, Emma Rose, Christian Blake, Cohen Ace and Jesse Wayne Surface; stepchildren, Timothy Scott Rice, Adair Michelle Lineberry, and Victoria Morgan Nuckolls; and step grandchildren, Hunter Lineberry, Hayden Lineberry and Victor Guiterez. He loved his family, but his passions were his horses and his motorcycles. The funeral service was held Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Woodlawn Church of God at 5 p.m. The family received friends Monday, August 3, 2020, at the church from 4 p.m. until time for the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family. MCGRADY CHAPEL, 276-728-2041 or vgmcgrady@comcast.net.
