James, Stella Rae Tilson

July 20, 1959 - August 26, 2020 TROUTDALE, Va. Stella Rae Tilson James, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va. Stella was a loving and beautiful sister, mom, grandmomma, wife to Rick and friend to all. She loved to tell stories, laugh, and spend time with family, friends and the family she worked with and cherished. A beautiful soul. A beautiful heart. A beautiful smile. Just a beautiful person who was loved more than all the leaves on the trees. Stella Rae you will be missed forever. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Dink" Sturgill Jr.; parents, John Jr. and Ada Farmer Tilson; and sister, Carolyn Somervell. Stella is survived by her husband, Rick James of Troutdale, Va.; son, Charles Sturgill and wife, Cherub; stepdaughter, Jessica James; stepsons, Ricky James Jr. all of Marion, Va., and Christopher James Childers of Texas; sisters, Sharon Kegley and husband, Eddie of Marion, Va., Sabrina Roberts and husband, Richard of Villa Rica, Ga., and Charlotte Parris and husband, Joseph Linkous; brothers, Charles Tilson and wife, Joyce, and Kent Tilson, all of Marion, Va.; six grandchildren, Stella Blue Sturgill, William Sturgill, Marley Sturgill, Emma May McDavid, Eddie Edwards Jr., and Nevaeh James; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Herman Cress officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, Va. 24354. To share memories of Stella Tilson James, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Stella's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.