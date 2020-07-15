Eddie William Houseman, age 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was a graduate of George Wythe High School and attended Wytheville Community College. After college he made a career as a carpenter for many years. Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Lee Houseman. He is survived by his parents, Jerry William and Shirley Poff Houseman of Wytheville; wife, Vickie Dare Houseman of Roanoke; daughter, Hayley Frances Houseman of Roanoke; son, Hunter Lee Houseman of Roanoke; and other extended family. A graveside service was held 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Mt. Ephraim United Methodist Church conducted by the Reverend Steve Alderman. Family request donations be made to Mt. Ephraim United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Becky Grubb, 1003 Crockett Road, Crockett, VA 24323. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

