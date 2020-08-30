Cox, Margaret Ann

November 16, 1948 - August 28, 2020 RURAL RETREAT, Va. Margaret Ann Cox, age 71, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020, at her home in Rural Retreat, Va. Margaret Ann Cox was born on November 16, 1948, to Albert "Al" and Barbara Calibeo. Hardly anyone knew her as "Margaret." To many she was "Peggy," "Peg," "Mom," and her personal favorite, "Grandma." Peggy's joy was her children, grandchildren and her two dogs, Jax and Jill. Her home was a gathering place for her family. Her family will forever remember the Thanksgivings and Sunday dinners she hosted, the countless conversations over cups of coffee, laughing on the front porch, sitting around the table listening to her stories, numerous beach and camping trips, and her hugs and wet kisses. She taught us how to bake and make her famous spaghetti, how to color and draw, how NOT to use a computer or do math, and that every dinner plate needs to be cleaned. Most importantly she taught us the value of family and what it means to love and support one another. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Cox; her children, Art Wedge and wife, Tara, Barbara Stepp and husband, Brian, Stacey Shupe and husband, Jimmy, and Crystal Rhodes and husband, James; her stepsons, Les, David, Chase, and Aaron Cox; her sister, Linda Calibeo; nieces, Nikki and Jackie, 25 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Cox family. Bradley's Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.