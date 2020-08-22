Pauley, Leo Edward

May 23, 1942 - August 12, 2020 Leo Edward Pauley, born on May 23, 1942, in Austinville, Va., passed away on August 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Buford (Jabo) and Hollis G. Pauley. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Elaine Pauley; his three daughters, Teresa Keller, Stephanie Gilbert, and Lisa Le; two brothers, Perry Pauley and Robert Pauley; one sister, Margie DeWilde, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He graduated from Jackson Memorial High School, then joined the U.S. Air Force serving 28 years. He then worked 16 years in Civil Service. While serving in the Air Force Leo was able to travel the world, he went to Crete, Australia, Germany, Japan, and numerous US States. Leo loved fishing, golfing, Nascar, the Dallas Cowboys and the Spurs, but above all, he loved his family. Leo had a wicked sense of humor and was not afraid to stand for his beliefs. He was a true man, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, and a true loyal friend. He loved with his whole heart, he will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him and being able to call him my friend. He will be buried at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas on a future date. Courtesy of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.