Bauman, Dixie Briggs

December 15, 1921 - August 28, 2020 MARION, Va. Dixie Briggs Bauman, age 98, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion Va. Dixie was born on December 15, 1921, in Porterville, Miss. to the late John and Maggie Smith Briggs. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, The Reverend Frank Bauman; eighy siblings, Tom, Kenneth, Odessa, Jerry and Grace Briggs, Versia B. McConnell, Thelma B. McConnell, and Doris B. Aust. Dixie was a graduate of Kemper Co. Agricultural HS, East Central Mississippi Jr. College, Millsaps College, and Scarritt College. While a youth at Scooba Methodist Church, Dixie dedicated her life to Christian service. She fulfilled this promise as a Methodist missionary in Cuba for 8 years where she met the love of her life, Frank. Her service continued as a local pastor , Sunday school teacher, and minister's wife, in Methodist churches in Virginia and Tennessee. Although the majority of her life was spent in Virginia, a piece of her heart was always with her family in her beloved Scooba, Miss. Dixie is survived by sons, John Bauman and wife, Ginny (Cornick), Ken Bauman and wife, Karen (Wallen), and Dr. Briggs Bauman and wife, Beth (Weikel); one daughter, Mary Beth Bauman Graham and husband, Tom; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, in Marion, Va. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2p.m. with the Reverend David Fugatt and the Reverend John Graham officiating. A virtual service will be offered through Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory. Dixie will be laid to rest at the Holston Conference Cemetery in Emory, Va. A special thank you to Francis Marion Manor, Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and other caregivers for all the love and care you have given. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Carmel UMC, or Davis Memorial UMC, 4317 Lee Hwy., Marion VA 24354. To share memories of Dixie Briggs Bauman, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Dixie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
