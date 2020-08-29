Dungan, James "Jimmy"

May 04, 1924 - August 17, 2020 SEVEN MILE FORD, Va. James "Jimmy" Dungan, age 96, went to be with his Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020, in Kettering, Ohio. He was a man who loved life and was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. Jimmy had the privilege of growing up in the Seven Mile Ford / Chilhowie area, which he described as a happy place to be as a child. After high school, he served in the Air Force during World War II, and his plane was shot down resulting in Jimmy becoming a prisoner of war in Germany until the war ended. He told stories many times of how the Lord protected him throughout his life. After the war he married and became a railroad dispatcher in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Aubrey Dungan; wife, Sarah Marie Dungan; and brother-in-law, H.C. Hart. Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Denise Eggers and husband, Rick; grandsons, Joseph Eggers and wife, Amanda, David Eggers and wife, Kristen; granddaughter, Ellen Huyck and husband, Adam; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Adeline, Leyna, Lily, Andrew, Sophia, Vellarose, Joshua and Samuel; brothers, A.L. Dungan and wife, Betty Ruth, Chuck Dungan and wife, Rosetta; sister, Nancy Hart; and many nieces and nephews Jimmy had great affection for. Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private service to celebrate Jimmy's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Atkins Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 381, Atkins, Va. 24311. To share stories of James "Jimmy" Dungan, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Jim's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
