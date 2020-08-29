Waller Sr., Alan

Alan Edmond Waller Sr., age 72, passed away on August 25, 2020, at his home in Wytheville, Va. Alan was born in Wythe County, on September 15, 1947. He was in the United States Army and Vietnam Veteran serving overseas during 1967 & 1968. He was retired from Amsco. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth Hagee Wallerl his five children, Teresa and Michael Repass of Galax, Va., Missy Waller of Wytheville, Va., Jenny and Thomas Louthen of Cedar Springs, Va., Alan Jr. and Jamie Waller of Knoxville, Tenn., and Philip and Meghan Waller of Wytheville, Va.l his grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen, Jonathan, Nicholas, Hannah and Raelynnl his sister, Katherine and Clyde Burcham of Lexington, N.C., and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Katherine Waller; his brothers and sister, Harold Waller, Ray Waller, Betty Corvin, and Gerald Waller. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Rosenbaum Chapel PH Church, 1469 Cripple Creek Rd., Wytheville, VA 24382, with Pastor Joseph Hollins and the Reverend Doug Stuart officiating. Interment will follow in the Rosenbaum Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends Friday, August 28, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Grubb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rosenbaum Chapel Cemetery Fund. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Waller family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
