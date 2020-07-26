Mary Lee Shuler SUGAR GROVE, Va. Mary Lee Shuler passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a "perfect day" on the beach at Topsail Island, N.C. She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Homer Parsons and Juanita Dye Doss and was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Lee Shuler; brother, Wayne Parsons; sister, Linda Danner. She was the matriarch of the Shuler family and loved each of us with all her heart. She always put her family before herself. She spent many years as secretary of the former Brunswick Plant in Marion. She retired after 30 years as a Special Education Aide and secretary at Sugar Grove Elementary School. SGES became her second home and the kids and staff became her second family. There she was not only touched by many lives, she touched many lives. She was a wonderful wife and mother, but her favorite role was being "Nannie" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her husband more than life itself, mostly she loved the Lord. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include, her loving husband of 61 years, D.C., Shuler; two sons, and daughters in law, Sheriff Chip Shuler and wife, Brenda, Tim Shuler and wife, Tammy, all of Sugar Grove; Three grandchildren, Seth Shuler and wife, Megan of Castlewood, Jessi Shuler of Sugar Grove, Megan Shuler of Sugar Grove; two great-grandchildren, who were the apples of her eyes, Nolan and Averie; two sisters, Millie Burke of Marion, Gail Collins of Glade Spring; one brother, Gary Parsons of Richmond; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday July 27, 2020, at the Brookside Baptist Church in Sugar Grove with Pastor David Medley officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 12 until 2 p.m., prior to services. Interment will follow in the Shuler Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Shuler family.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Smyth County library trustees fire institution's director
-
VSP investigating fatal Monday night crash on Whitetop Road
-
Their names in lights: Beale, Cantrell honored by School Board
-
Suspect in slaying arrested in Bland County days before body found
-
New Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb hopes to push for diverse economy
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.