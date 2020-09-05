Venable, James "Jimbo" Boyd

December 3, 1949 - September 1, 2020 TANNERSVILLE, Va. James "Jimbo" Boyd Venable, age 70, went to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Jimbo loved his family, friends and community. He served as a volunteer for the Saltville and Tannersville Fire Departments, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Jimbo had a lifelong career in logging and timber that led to his well known natural talent in woodworking and custom furniture. His greatest joys were his grandchildren, his wife, and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Irma Venable; and sisters, Patty Keesee and Vonda Fullen. Jimbo is survived by his wife of 13 years, best friend and soulmate, Carol Venable; his daughter, Robin Bordwine (Jeff); son, Scott Venable (Raquel); grandchildren, Adam and Andrew Bordwine, Nick, Tommy, Katie, Isaiah, Corin, and his "little man" Ethan; stepchildren, Wes Goff and Kendrea Miller; step grandchildren, Brooke Addington and Billy Addington; brother, Wayne Venable; sister, Connie Barrett; brothers and sisters-in law, Ron, Johnny and Brenda Helton, and Jo and Doug Taylor; several nieces and nephews; the mother to his children, Pat Venable; special friends, Brad and Sandy Carter, Jack and Marge Davis, and all of his Tannersville family. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., with the Rev. Donnie Bailey and the Rev. Barry Loupe officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Everyone is asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the James "Jimbo" Boyd Venable family.
