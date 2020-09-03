Grim, Frances Dulaney

Frances Dulaney Grim, 90, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Kermit L. Grim; her parents, Fred W. and Thalia Horton Dulaney; brother, Bill Dulaney; and son-in-law, Bruce Mannon. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Andy L. and Gay Grim, and Mark L. and Myra Grim; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Charlie Smith; grandchildren, Amy Grim, Beth Grim, Aaron (Kim) Grim, Sarah (Aaron) Scyphers, Matthew (Vashti) Grim, Daniel (Morgan) Grim, Eli (Amber) Mannon, Adria (Bill) Dillon, and Ethan (Bethany) Mannon; great-grandchildren, Dakota Cain, Jocelyn DeHart, Jake and Daylie Umbarger, Brandy, Peyton, and Kaine Grim, Isaac and Hannah Scyphers, Evelyn, Lewis, Ruth, Virginia, Gloria, Rochelle, Rylah, Charis, and Avery Grim, Lydia Mannon, Eva and Violet Dillon, and Ander Mannon; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Shirley Dulaney. Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 742, Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
