A special light has gone out of our world that was fueled by the big beautiful heart of Kerri Lynn Corvin on July 28, 2020. Kerri is survived by her parents, Jerry and Kay Corvin of Rural Retreat, Virginia; sister, Carla S. Corvin of Christiansburg, Virginia; grandmother, Martha M. Corvin of Wytheville, Virginia; and special aunt and uncle, Vicki and Mark Sexton, of Galax, Virginia. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Kerri was preceded in death by grandparents, Martha and Earl Padgett and grandfather, Lawrence C. Corvin. Animals, flowers, and trees were her passion. Kerri was happiest when digging in the dirt, trimming shrubs, or tearing down buildings. Her residence by the creek was her sanctuary. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Kerri's residence by the creek. Please bring your own chair. the Rev. Richard Gregory will conduct the service. Kerri's final act of love was through organ donation so others may live. Suggested memorials for Kerri are your local animal shelter, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Brock Hughes Medical Clinic, Rural Retreat Rescue Squad, or favorite charity. Lindsey's Funeral Home is assisting with final arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Corvin, Kerri Lynn
