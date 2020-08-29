Moquin, Duane Joseph

November 15, 1931 - August 26, 2020 Duane Joseph Moquin, 88, of Wytheville, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was a member of St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church, a United States Marine Veteran, and a Korean War Veteran. Duane spent many successful years with Shaw-Barton where he won many sales awards including National Sales Rep of the year. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Anita Abhold Moquin; and mother and father, Genevieve and John Hardimon. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kelli Moquin of Alexandria, Ky., LTC (R), and Marc and Mary Slade Moquin of Clarksville, Tenn.; daughter, Michelle Moquin Mabe of Max Meadows, Va.; sister, Pat and John Zino of New Berlin, Wisc.; nine grandchildren, Paige and James Campbell, Danielle and John Fox, Rebecca and Kyle Mundy, Madison Moquin, Barton Moquin, Lawson Moquin, Mary Frances Moquin, Chandler Mabe, and Gavin Mabe; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Reverend Bernie Ramirez and assisted by Deacon Charles May with interment to follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church, P.O. Box 7, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
