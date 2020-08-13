Slaughter, Annie Belle Hale Goad

Annie Belle Hale Goad Slaughter, 82, of Floyd, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Billy Goad and Waitman Slaughter; parents, Carlis Cebert and Algie Annie Conner Hale; son, Larry Goad; sister, Ollie Mae Trail; and brother, Ralph Hale. Ann lived her life loving and caring for her four sons and living a Christ-like example before her family. She had many friends from her 34 years at Floyd Garment and 15 years at Skyline Nursing & Rehab. She was a friend to all and showed her Christian love to those she met. She is survived by her sons, Michael Goad (Audrey), Ricky Goad (Kim), and William Goad (Connie); grandchildren, Frances Dalton (Vernon), Julie Winkey (Shannon), Shawn Shearing (Jodie), Dustin Shearing, Brianna Goad (Austin), and Jayden Goad; great-grandchildren, Emma, Lydia, Dawson, Zaine, and Elias; brothers, Edgar Hale (Vannie Sue), Carlis Hale, and Larry Wayne Hale (Brenda); sister-in-law, Effie Montgomery (Cecil); several nieces and nephews; and stepchildren, Lonnie Slaughter (Joyce) and Judy Young (Leon). Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charlie Spencer and Brother Mark Spencer officiating. Interment followed in the Laurel Branch Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
