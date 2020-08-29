Blaylock, Kelly Maynard

November 22, 1968 - August 22, 2020 Kelly Maynard Blaylock, 51, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Eva JoAnn W Maynard; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Parsons, and Mr. and Mrs. S.F. "Bunny" Maynard. She is survived by her loving fiancé, John Spangler; son, Justin D Brown; daughter, Sherrill-Nicole Overholser and husband, Toby; the light of "Neena's" eye, Trystan, Easton, and baby Cullynn; father, Thomas M Maynard and wife, Brenda "Mrs B"; sister, Sherrill Maynard Johnson and husband, Derrick and family; stepbrother, Ryan Carlton; uncle, Frank Maynard and wife, Janiece; special godmothers, Jan Harrah and Nan Harlow; five godsisters and their families, nieces, nephews and cousins; and extra special friends, Jerry Franklin, Don Riggs and Shelley Brown. Ten years ago, after being in finance 20+ years, Kelly decided to follow her dream and went back to school to become a Technical Freight Relocater, Kelly made many friends that became family and got to see lots of fabulous places. Her stories were amazing, just like her. At this time all services will be private and the family request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Cumberland County. CROSSVILLE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 2653 N MAIN ST, CROSSVILLE, TN 38555
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.