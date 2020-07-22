Daniel Mason Stowers, 84, of the Clear Fork community in Bland County, passed from this life into the arms of his loving Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. "Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter in"He was a man of no pretense, who valued hard work, humility and was at his heart, a servant. His faith and his family were the building blocks of his life. A farmer all his life, he was the same Daniel in the field as he was at the podium in Sunday School, where he held the position of adult class teacher for nearly 40 years. He was born June 19, 1936 at Bluefield, W.Va., the son of the late Harry Martin and Beulah Christine Bain Stowers. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Zane Lois Turner Stowers and his brother, Thomas Stowers. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Becky Harvey and Cherie Stowers, Anna and Bryan Williams; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Alma, Lillian, Peggy, Betty and Jenny, and, his special fur baby, "Rocco". Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Grandview Memory Gardens, Bluefield, Va., with the Rev. Bill Scott officiating. The Stowers family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.