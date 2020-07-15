Grace Neel Foglesong, age 87, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Ceres, Va., on January 4, 1933, the daughter of the late Conley Neel and Eula Llewellen Brown Neel. She was a retired Postmaster with the USPS in Glyn Lyn, Va,m and a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Martin Foglesong of 63 years; siblings, Leta N. Deacon, Herman Neel, Carroll Neel and Vernon Neel. Grace is survived by her loving family, children, Thomas M. Foglesong and children, Sara Stancato and husband, Jed, Amy Franco, Sheila Foglesong and husband, David Miller and children, Jack Brandt, Master Chief Thomas Brandt and wife, Simona; Mike Foglesong and wife, Sharon and children, Amanda Akers and husband, Jonathan, Melissa McNutt and husband, T.J., and Samantha Bates and husband, Raymond; great-grandchildren, Collette, Michael, Bradley, Kendra, Hannah, Chase, Liam, Cassidy Rose, Teona, Paolo, Carrie, Ben, and Marcus; sisters-in-law, Doris Foglesong and Doris Neel; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who loved her. A graveside memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Hamman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Inclusion Project Steering Committee, c/o Jack Brandt, 1503 South Meadow St., Richmond, VA 23220 or to the St. Paul Cemetery Fund. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Foglesong family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
