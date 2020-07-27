ATKINS, Va. Jack Bernard Dixon Jr., age 76, passed away on Saturday July 25, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor. Mr. Dixon was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Bernard Dixon Sr. and Pauline Martin Dixon; and his son, Joseph Bernard Dixon. He served in the United Sttes Navy and was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge and the VFW. He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed off roading and water skiing. Survivors include his son, Douglas Dixon Sr.; brother, Roland Dixon; sister, Christine Deluca; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexandria, DJ, Emma; and one great-grandchild. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Ridgedale Cemetery with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Dixon family.
