Miller, Donna Jean

Donna Jean Miller Nov.ember 21, 1973 - August 16, 2020 CHILHOWIE, Va. Donna Jean Miller, age 46, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. Donna was born in Marion, Va., on November 21, 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lois Barrett; and two brothers, David Kestner and Michael Kestner. Donna enjoyed spending time outdoors working in her garden, flower beds, and fishing. She loved babysitting and the children she kept. She faithfully attended Faith Fellowship Church in Chilhowie. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and loved turtles. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffery Miller; two children, George Kestner and Kimberly and Lacy Aistrop and husband, Travis; grandchildren, Thomas Bass, Madison, Ava, and Allyson Aistrop; brother, Robert Kestner and Peggy Armstrong; sisters, Rita Cardwell, and Cheryl Armstrong and husband, Danny; two special kids that she babysat and considered them as her grandchildren, Jay and Dawyson Buchannan; and many other loving family and friends to include special friends, Amanda Turner and Julia Jones. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, at the funeral chapel. Private graveside services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Miller family. Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.