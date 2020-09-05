Crockett, Donnie "DJ" Etter

Donnie "DJ" Etter Crockett of Wytheville, Va., formerly of Crockett, Va., passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home, Monday, August 31, 2020, after fighting a battle with ovarian cancer for over a year. She was surrounded by her family, finally at rest passing peacefully. She was born in Wythe Co., Va., on May 20, 1941, with her identical twin sister, Connie Etter Eversole. Donnie was preceded in death by her parents, Randall Texas Etter and Ann Hall Etter of Crockett; a special brother-in-law, Alfred D. Eversole; a special nephew, Jeffery A. Eversole of Wytheville; also her three beloved cats, Princess, Midnight and Prissy. She loved all animals. She is survived by only one son, Robert Randall (Randy) Crockett and Melissa of Atkins, Va.; her two grandsons, Dalton and Lauren Crockett of Wytheville, and Dylan Crockett of Rural Retreat, Va.; a great-granddaughter, Adaline of Wytheville; her beloved identical twin sister, Connie Etter Eversole of Wytheville. Due to Covid-19 a private service was held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Roger F. Crigger officiating. A private interment followed at the King's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to King's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ann King, 799 King's Grove Lane, Crockett, VA 24323. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Crockett family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
