Cooper, Alice Darlene

March 7, 1957 - June 7, 2020 Alice Darlene Cooper of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a 6 month battle with liver cancer. Alice was born on March 7, 1957, the daughter of the late Paul and Betty Leonard Cooper of Bristol,Virginia. She was preceded in death by brothers, Tony and Bobby Cooper of Bristol, Virginia. Alice was a 1975 graduate of John S. Battle High School and of the Baptist faith. Survivors include a brother, Randy Cooper of Bristol, Virginia; sisters, Kathy Hobbs Fisher and Paula Rose Burdette; nephews, Jason Cooper and Chris Rose and wife, Natalie and son, Ben, also of Bristol, Virginia; nieces, Toni Cooper Tipton and husband, Matthew, daughter, Matteline and son, Patrick; great great niece, Raven Grace, all of Bristol, Tennessee; niece, Tonya Rose Bishop and husband, Curtis, daughter, Savannah and son, Lawson Bishop, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Alice leaves behind a Beloved companion and best friend of 17 years, Samual Asher. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service to Honor Alice will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, on Sunday, September, 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. Pastor Travis Ingle of North Bristol Baptist Church will be officiating. Restore Life USA P.O. Box 1113, Elizabethtown, TN 37644
