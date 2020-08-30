Mason, Pamela Kegley

Pamela Kegley Mason June 7, 1952 - August 28, 2020 CHILHOWIE, Va. Pamela Kegley "Bambi" Mason, age 68, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Pamela was born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Roy and Eva Burckett Kegley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James "Four-Wheeler" Mason; two brothers, Roy Kegley Jr. and James Pierce; and a sister, Edith Smith. She enjoyed camping throughout the years, and spending time with her family. She was dedicated to her family and taking care of them. Most of all, she loved her animals. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Whitt and husband, Billy Jr.; granddaughters, Autumn and Clara Whitt; sisters, Mary Ryan, Geraldine Martin and husband, Richard, and Barbara Crawley and husband, Wade; her special fur baby, Mandy; and several other loving family and friends. Private graveside funeral services will be held at the St. James Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Mason family. Bradley's Funeral Chapel
