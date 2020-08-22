Montgomery, William Carroll

March 8, 1924 - August 18, 2020 William Carroll Montgomery, age 96 of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Aaron and Alma Marie Hurst Montgomery and raised by Jesse Crockett and Margaree Lindsey Hurst. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Virginia Blessing Montgomery; and a son, Ron Alan Montgomery. He was a member of Holy Advent Lutheran Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Carroll is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne Montgomery Halsey and Doug of Wytheville, and Marie Koerner and Tom of Woodbridge, Va.; one son, Aaron Paul Montgomery of Brownsburg, Va.; sister, Helen Hurst Andrews and Alvin of Wytheville; sisters in-law, Jean Hurst of Wytheville, and Nancy Hurst of Wytheville; brother-in-law, Dane Umberger of Wytheville; six grandchildren, Tracy Halsey Paschal and Chris of Wytheville, Melanie Halsey and Matt Rinehardt of Dublin, Ryan Montgomery of Fayetteville, Brandon Montgomery of Fayetteville, Aaron Montgomery and Rachel of Wytheville, and Kellyn Montgomery of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Caroline Paschal of Wytheville, Catherine Paschal of Wytheville, Maddie Rinehardt of Dublin, Adeline Montgomery of Wytheville, Ainsley Montgomery of Wytheville, and Ava Montgomery of Wytheville; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service were held 1 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Alan Wilder. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of their choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
