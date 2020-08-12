Elkins Sr., Roy Lee

November 1, 1942 - March 19, 2020 A Celebration of Roy Lee Elkins Sr.'s Life, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, on Davis Mountain. A Memorial Service will be officiated by Grady McGlothlin at 11 a.m. in Davis Cemetery, where upon Roy's request his ashes will be spread. Immediately following, family and friends are invited to share lunch and memories at the Short Family Shelter House on Davis Mountain, Directions can be provided by Joe Short at 276-201-1856.
