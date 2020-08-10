Brooks, Martha Ann

Febuary 16, 1955 - August 9, 2020 MARION, Va. Martha Ann Brooks, age 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hopkinsville, Ky., to the late Albert Nally and Nola Taylor Nally and was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Neal Reynolds Brooks; infant daughter, Holly Brooks; sisters, Jean Greer and Jane Zimmerman; nephew, Mike Greer; brother in law, Marshall Greer; mother in law, Ruth Brooks. Martha loved her Lord, her family and especially her pet Mia. She took pride in being a great wife, mother, grandmother and putting others before herself. She was a member of the Faith Fellowship Church in Chilhowie. Survivors include, her daughter Heather Brooks; son, Neal Brooks, Jr. and wife Allison; three beautiful grandchildren, Paisley Bolling, Natalie Bolling, Adalynn Brooks who forever will be loved by their Minnie; special niece Angie Collins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Dialysis Fresenius Medical Center; Dr. Henry; Dr. Chi; Balled Hospice and especially Shirley, the most wonderful nurse ever for the care she received over the past 9 1/2 years. Her funeral will not be a sad time but a home going celebration that she looked forward to for a long time. She is now reunited with her wonderful husband Neal and her sister Jean. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Faith Fellowship Church led by Pastor Robert Blevins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Brooks family. Bradley's Funeral Home 938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
