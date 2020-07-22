Martha Sue Goff ATKINS, Va. Martha Sue Goff, age 82, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Martha was born in Parkersburg, W.Va. to the late Hoy Buckner and Mittie Knight. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Clacy Goff; daughter, Melanie Lynn Sizemore; and brother, Ernest Bennett. She is survived by her son, Ezra Alan Bee of Rural Retreat; daughter, Phyllis Hoagland of Fairfax; grandchildren, Jeremy Sizemore, Sabrina Axtell, Regina Brooks, Melissa McCue, Jesseca Rambo, and Joshua Hoagland; seven great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Private entombment service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Goff Family.
