Lambert, Ralph Preston

May 8, 1941 - August 8, 2020 Ralph Preston Lambert, age 79, of Little Creek, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Irvin Kelly and Florence Gray Lambert. Ralph is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sally King Lambert of Little Creek; sister, Carolyn Meadows of Spur Branch; special friend, Donnie Wilson of Little Creek; mother-in-law, Louise Caldwell of Pearisburg; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family request donation can be made to Hidden Valley Cemetery #2 c/o Milton Davis, 8476 Little Creek Hwy., Dublin, VA 24084. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Grubb Funeral Home
