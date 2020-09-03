 Skip to main content
Howell, Helen Marie Dickerson
Helen Marie Dickerson Howell, 89, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Otis Howell and Edward Epperly; parents, Albert and Gladys Dickerson; siblings, Wayne, Albert Junior, Howard, Jim, and Lucille; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Amber Marshall. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Calvin Shortt and Elizabeth and Terry Thompson; grandchildren, John Shortt, Paul Shortt (Perry), Jennifer Marshall (Dale), and Judy Bennett (Jeff); great-granchildren, Colton, Ava, Michael, Evan, and Ruby; and brothers, Russell Dickerson and Roger Dickerson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sepetember 3, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Hudgins officiating. Interment will follow at the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

