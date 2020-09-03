Howell, Helen Marie Dickerson

Helen Marie Dickerson Howell, 89, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Otis Howell and Edward Epperly; parents, Albert and Gladys Dickerson; siblings, Wayne, Albert Junior, Howard, Jim, and Lucille; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Amber Marshall. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Calvin Shortt and Elizabeth and Terry Thompson; grandchildren, John Shortt, Paul Shortt (Perry), Jennifer Marshall (Dale), and Judy Bennett (Jeff); great-granchildren, Colton, Ava, Michael, Evan, and Ruby; and brothers, Russell Dickerson and Roger Dickerson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sepetember 3, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Hudgins officiating. Interment will follow at the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
