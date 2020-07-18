John M. Yonts, 86, of Rushford, Minn., died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. John Mason Yonts was born on August 13, 1933, in Groseclose to Grady and Mabel Yonts. On June 21, 1952, he was united in marriage with Ethel Miles. He is survived by his wife; children, Jim, Mary, Edward, and Carol; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Hilton, Margaret Sledd, and Mary Snavely. Please leave a memory of John and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
