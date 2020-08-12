Hall, Linda Fowler

Linda Fowler Hall, 77, of Wytheville, Va.,, died unexpectedly on July 3, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. She was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan University and taught for a number of years at Southwest Virginia Training Center in Hillsville. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville. She was preceded in death by her parents, The Rev. Wallace F. Fowler Sr. and Bonell Posey Fowler; her first husband, Walter Davis Hunter III; her brother, Wallace "Wally" Fowler; and her long-time companion, James Bourne. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hunter Davis of Suffolk, Va.; her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Sherry Hall; and grandchildren, Marc, Madison and Charles "Chase" Davis, Ami Hall Scott and husband, Todd, and Arin Hall. Also surviving are her sisters, Barbara F. Ketron and husband, Paul, of Athens, Tenn., and Judith F. Hawthorne and husband, Alan, of Fort Myers, Fla. and Wytheville, Va.; nephews, Jordon "Jordy" Ketron and Matthew Fowler; nieces, Kathy Ketron Fesmire, Meredith Fowler Falls and husband, Jeremy Falls, of Athens, Tenn.; grandnieces, Alex Fesmire Shelton and husband, the Rev. Will Shelton, of Pulaski, Va., and Morgan Fesmire and Madelynn Falls of Athens, Tenn.; and grandnephews, Hayden and Isaac Fesmire of Athens, Tenn. Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville, was in charge of cremation arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
