ATKINS, Va. David John Henry Calhoun, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 23, 1955, to the late John Henry and Mary Calhoun. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Odham; and sister, Nancy Hutton. David is survived by his wife, Wilma Norwood Calhoun; son, John David Calhoun and wife, Laura, all of Atkins, Va.; stepdaughters, Lisa Collins and husband, John, of Saltville, Va., and Ann Arnold and husband, John, of Ivanhoe, Va.; sisters, Janie Umbarger and husband, Frankie, of Atkins, Va., and Margie Privett and husband, Lonnie, of Troutdale, Va.; brother, Ed Odham and wife, Vickie, of Damascus, Va.; nine grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. The family received friends Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. There will be no other public services. To share memories of David John Henry Calhoun, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for David's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
