Heldreth, Sheri A.

October 6, 1981 - August 23, 2020 MARION, Va. Sheri A. Heldreth, age 38, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Sheri would fill a room with her personality and smile. She not only loved butterflies but was a social butterfly. She loved her children, granddaughter, and all of her family. Sheri made friends anywhere she went. She was very smart, and worked in the medical field for many years, helped run a family business, and finally became a stay at home mom. Sheri loved music especially the guitar. In the Marion Senior High School Band, she played the trumpet, and regularly played TAPS for American Legion members. Sheri will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Raymond Sr. and Helen Lyons; paternal grandmother, Shirley Hawthorne; and uncles, Chris Wingate and Ray Lyons. Sheri is survived by her daughters, Char-Lee Heldreth and Nova Lee Heldreth; stepdaughter, Ivy Heldreth; step-grandchild, Braylee Heldreth, all of Wytheville, Va.; father, Daniel Hawthorne of Eufaula, Ala.; mother, Mary Hawthorne of Rural Retreat, Va.; cousins, Deena Ray Rotenberry of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jamie "Bear" Sheets of Rural Retreat, Va.; special cousin, Ashley Hall and husband, Aaron, of Sugar Grove, Va.; aunts, Diana Hawthorne of Harrisonburg, Va., and Donna Lasley of Ozark, Ala.; and special aunt, Ella Wingate of Sugar Grove, Va. Memorial services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Brookside Baptist Church, 5523 Sugar Grove Highway, Sugar Grove, VA 24375, with Pastor David Medley officiating. To share memories of Sheri A. Heldreth, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sheri's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
