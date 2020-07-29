James Shelby White passed away on July 22, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on November 14, 1934, to the late Joseph Moss and Josephine Virginia Brown White and was a lifetime resident of Richlands, Va. Jim was a graduate of Richlands High School (1952), Hampden-Sydney College (1956) and the University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business (1958). Jim served as an officer in the U. S. Army Finance Corps in Laos and Hawaii, where his daughter, Julie Kathryn and son, John Gregory were born. Upon discharge Jim returned to Richlands joining his father and uncle, Jesse White, at W. B. F. White & Sons Hardware. Jim was a member of the Richlands First United Methodist Church and past president of the Richlands Chamber of Commerce, the Virginia Building Materials Association, and the Tazewell County Country Club, where he was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley Kiser Mays White and his brother, Joe White. Jim is survived by his children, Julie Forehand (Randy) and John White (Sherry); grandchildren, Katherine Reynolds (Dylan), Eleanor Cochrane (Gabe), Michael Sizemore (Whitney), Bethanie White, Emily Forehand, and Jay Forehand; great-grandchildren, Olivia Sizemore, Kate Cochrane, and Hollis Cochrane; brother, Paul Fletcher White (Beverly) of Salem, Va.; nieces, Ellen Hart (Tim) and Mary Rights (John); nephews, Paul White Jr. (Kathy), Will White (Donna), Andrew White (Jill), and Chris White (Courtney); cousins, Mary Lawson and Bob Rusinko; five grandnieces and seven grandnephews. Due to COVID19 the family had a private graveside burial. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to the Richlands United Methodist Church or to the Joseph M. White and Josephine B White Scholarship Fund, Hampden-Sydney College. Military graveside rites will be conducted at the graveside by the VFW Post #9640. Jim was an extraordinary servant to his Lord, his church, his family and to his community. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Wythe County grand jurors hand down indictments
-
Updated: WATCH NOW: Wytheville Fire & Rescue on scene at Cove Road structure fire
-
Their names in lights: Beale, Cantrell honored by School Board
-
Chilhowie PD, SCSO seek public's help locating missing teens
-
Mount Rogers Health District sees continued uptick in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.