Salyer, Fred Gerald

May 9, 1928 - August 22, 2020 On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Fred Gerald Salyer, age 92, of Richlands, Virginia, left here to join his savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven for eternity. He was born in Dante, Virginia and was the son of the late Arthur Monroe and Teddy Dingus Salyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Paul, and Warren Salyer; and one sister, Hazel Culbertson. Gerald was a friend to many and was known for his kindness in helping and giving to others. Gerald worked for 40 years with The Pittston Company, faithfully served in the UMWA and upon his retirement became an avid wood worker, clock maker, and collector. Gerald and his wife, Lillian attended and supported Kings Vineyard Ministries Church in Richlands for 50 years. Gerald leaves behind his wife of 74 years, Lillian Salyer; two children, Brenda Baker and husband, Fred of Bristol, Va. and Mark Salyer and wife, Gail Rose of Perkasie, Pa. He was blessed to have two grandchildren, Justin Salyer and Morgan Salyer; two great-grandsons, Isaiah and Everett Salyer; and another one arriving soon. Gerald has one living brother, Chad Salyer. The family wishes to fondly thank all the caregivers, Richlands Home Care, Legacy Hospice, and many friends for their support over the years. Funeral services for Fred Gerald Salyer will be conducted Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia with Pastor Jamie Steffey and Brother Randy Blackburn officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Mark Salyer, Justin Salyer, Samuel Lemley, and Michael Rose. Friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday morning at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. As a result of the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family asks that facial coverings be worn while attending services. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com Richlands Funeral Company 1401 Second Street / P.O. Box 1025
