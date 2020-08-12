Spraker Groseclose, Marie

Marie Spraker Groseclose, age 93, of Wytheville, Va. (the Huddle Community), passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert Hugh and Ester Johnson Spraker. She was a devoted member of Huddle Memorial United Methodist Church. Marie was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed farming, gardening, and cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ernest Clinton Groseclose; daughter-in-law, Sharon Groseclose; and two brothers, Lester and Dallas Spraker. Marie is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Danny Groseclose, Mike and Wanda Groseclose, all of Wytheville, Va., and Craig and Michelle Groseclose of Ivanhoe, Va.; two grandchildren, Carrie Umberger and Chris of Rural Retreat, Va., and Nathan Groseclose of Ivanhoe, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Reid, Tripp and Conner of Rural Retreat, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Roy Dean and Shelby Jean Spraker of Wytheville; two sisters-in-law, Beulah Spraker of Max Meadows, and Ruth Spraker of Wytheville; two special nieces, Janice Austin and Joyce Wolford; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Davis Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Fry officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Huddle Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o Teresa Akers, 1489 Old School Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Groseclose family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
